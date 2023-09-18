HERMON - John Bapst/Bangor Christian/Central football defeated Freeport 27-20 on Monday night in a game rescheduled from Saturday due to Hurricane Lee.
The Crusaders started the game with a bang as Logun McMahon returned the opening kickoff 75 yards to give them the lead. He added a receiving touchdown from Aidan Ouelette in the first half, and Nathan Butler had one of his own. For Freeport, quarterback Teddy Peters had two rushing touchdowns in the half, sending the Crusaders to the locker room with a 20-13 lead.
The game ended up coming down to the final play with Bapst leading 27-20. Freeport had the ball near the goal line, but their attempt to score was stopped just short.
The Crusaders, now 2-1, will visit Old Town on Friday at 6. Freeport, also 2-1, host Poland on Friday night at 6.