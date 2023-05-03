BANGOR - John Bapst Crusaders baseball defeated MCI 9-2 on Wednesday night to improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Crusaders started out hot as they plated four runs in the first inning, but the Huskies would get on the board in the fourth as Braden Kennedy came home when a pick-off attempt at third went awry.
Bapst would continue to put runs on the board over the course of the game and secure the victory.
John Bapst will next visit Ellsworth on Thursday at 4:30. MCI, now 1-4, will host Waterville on Monday at 4.