ORONO - After an early exit in last year's playoffs, John Bapst baseball and their ten seniors are ready to hit the ground running.
"It's reassuring," head coach Jason O'Reilly says. "When you're top heavy like that and guys have experience, it makes all the difference."
For those ten, this season is a culmination of a years long journey together.
"We've all grown up together and a lot of us just have great chemistry," senior pitcher Caleb Robbins says.
"It's really nice having played with all these guys for so many years," senior infielder Jon Pangburn adds. "It's really nice building up to this moment this year."
The Crusaders lost to 11-seed Foxcroft Academy in the first round of the Class B tournament. With the desire for revenge and the returning faces, the expectation has shifted.
"Our goal last year was to host a playoff game and this year it's to win some playoff games," Pangburn explains. "I think that mindset change is really going to help boost us to success."
That and their sheer depth. For instance, the Crusaders have eight pitchers, four catchers, and plenty who can play multiple positions. No spot is safe.
"It's really good because we can all battle and push each other for spots," Robbins says. "We can't take any practices off. All of us have a spot to lose. Nothing is set in stone, especially when we have this much depth."
And there's no denying that the talent is there with already-developed skills, so all it comes down to is making it happen come first pitch.
"For us, it's just about executing," O'Reilly says. "We know we're gonna pitch well and we know we're gonna play defense well. The key is going to be getting on base and just making stuff happen."
To put it lightly, Class B North is stacked this year with powerhouses like Old Town and defending champs Ellsworth, but the Crusaders are confident and nowhere near scared.
"We can compete with all of them no matter who they're throwing," Robbins says. "The league is pretty top heavy this year, so I'm looking forward to playing those better teams."
"I think we can really make a push for the Northern Maine final this year with the depth that we have in pitching, positions, and everything really," Pangburn predicts.