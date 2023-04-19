ORONO - With the season Maine baseball is having, much of the team have seen a career resurgence this year.
"That's just the metaphor of baseball," redshirt junior shortstop Jake Rainess says. "You stay the course, trust the process, and good things will happen."
But perhaps none more than sophomore first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins, back-to-back America East Player of the Week.
"My biggest goal was to improve from last year," Jenkins says. "I always want to improve from years prior, so to be one of the top players in the conference, I take it as an honor."
After batting .289 in conference his freshman year, Jenkins is batting .488 in conference this year with six home runs and 27 RBIs.
"We knew that he could be this type of dominant player," head coach Nick Derba says. "I think it just happened sooner than we all thought."
"Everyone gets better watching him," Rainess says. "It's fun to play with a guy like that. I do my job to get on base and I know he's going to take care of it."
But just as notable as Jenkins' play is his positivity and light that shines in the clubhouse.
"He's one of the best people I've ever met," Derba says. "He has the ability to light up a room in many ways. That's the coolest thing about Jeremiah, he's a really good baseball player, but he is such an outstanding human being."
And just like his efforts on the diamond, being the team's ray of sunshine is nearly effortless.
"I'm just a positive person," Jenkins says. "I don't like people being upset or nothing. I wanna make sure everybody's laughing and having a good time. It's springtime, we're playing baseball, and there's nothing to be upset about!"
And while it may be a bit much for some...
"He tries to give me a hug every morning," Rainess admits. "Sometimes I let him, sometimes I don't."
"It makes his day," Jenkins deflects. "He won't ever tell you that, but trust me, it makes his day."
It's all part of the formula that has led the Black Bears to a 10-1 America East start.
"When we're having fun, we're probably one of the most dangerous teams in the conference hands down," Jenkins says.