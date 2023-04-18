ORONO - Maine football is fast approaching the end of their spring season. After a month of practices, things are looking up in Black Bear country.
"We've come together more and you feel us have more of a consistent energy and passion for playing," head coach Jordan Stevens says.
"There were some growing pains, but we've grown and gotten better every single practice," senior quarterback Derek Robertson adds. "That's what we're going to continue to do."
On the offensive side of the ball, there is plenty of internal competition which has reaped great benefits for the core skill positions.
"In our receiving group and our running back group there are a lot of guys competing for playing time," Stevens says. "All of them have gotten better throughout the spring."
And even with a new offensive coordinator in Steve Cooper, don't expect a complete playbook overhaul.
"At the end of the day, football is football," graduate tight end Shawn Bowman says. "We're all getting to the same stuff but just dressing it up differently. It will still be all the same things you saw before."
On defense, like how it ended last season, it started out a bit shaky. But it has picked up in the latter half.
"I'm just looking for us to continue to limit the big plays," Stevens says. "We did that in our second scrimmage, so we just want to take it to the next step."
The biggest thing that the Black Bears have improved on since their first practice in March is their sheer intensity.
"We want to be the most physical team in the country," Stevens says. "To do that, you have to practice like it."
"Every day, we're trying to take each other's heads off," Bowman explains. "We're just trying to build that depth, keep building a family and not being OK with being mediocre, having a bad day, or losing a rep."
Now, the team awaits Saturday's Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game. Just because it's a fun day of intersquad action doesn't mean their fire is going to die down.
"Obviously we're excited for the spring game, but we're also fired up for every time we come out here," Robertson says.
"It's just great energy, great vibes, and we're just trying to compete," Bowman says. "Offense is trying to win the day, just like defense is. We'll see what happens on Saturday."