BANGOR - On Sunday, Husson fifth year guard Vanessa Duarte played in the New England Women's Basketball Association's Senior All-Star Game at Smith College in Massachusetts.
"It really meant a lot just to show that my five years of hard work has paid off and that it had been recognized by others," Duarte says. "I know that it had to be voted on by coaches and that there is a large selection of really great players."
"It's not the easiest all-star game to be selected to because there's so many seniors in New England," Husson head coach Kissy Walker points out. "The fact that she was selected is fantastic."
A 1,000 point scorer, Duarte was a staple for the Eagles, eventually becoming a captain in her junior year. A title earned through her never-ending dedication to bettering herself and the team.
"She raised the bar in terms of training, playing hard, and not ever resting," Walker says. "It didn't matter if it's practice or the game, she came with that same level of energy every single day."
But no matter how hard she worked, Duarte knows that she wouldn't be the multiple-time All-NAC honoree she is if it wasn't for those around her.
"I played with a lot of great teammates who made me look good and who I have hopefully made an impact on, as well," Duarte says. "And just my coaches believing in me and helping me grow into the player I am today. That meant a lot throughout the five years."
Now that Duarte's playing career has come to a close, Walker says she will be hard to replace and that her leadership will be greatly missed.
"When she's gone, the kids are going to realize even more so what a great leader she was," Walker explains. "She was just really engaged with the game, the program, where we wanted to go and to do that with her teammates. Bringing her teammates forward and making them better."
And looking back, Duarte wouldn't change a thing about her five years in the green and gold.
"I don't think I regret anything or any of the games that I've played," Duarte says. "I think that's something really great to say."