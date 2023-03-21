BANGOR - Husson women's basketball graduate guard Vanessa Duarte has been named to the New England Women's Basketball Coaches Association (NEWBA) Senior All-Star Game.

Duarte was named second team All-NAC and was also named to the Maine Women's Basketball Coaches Association second team for her efforts this season.

Duarte is the 28th player in Husson women's basketball history to reach 1,000 points, doing it in her last game as an Eagle.

The Senior All-Star Game will be played on March 26th at 1:00 PM at Smith's College in Massachusetts.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you