BANGOR - Husson women's basketball graduate guard Vanessa Duarte has been named to the New England Women's Basketball Coaches Association (NEWBA) Senior All-Star Game.
Duarte was named second team All-NAC and was also named to the Maine Women's Basketball Coaches Association second team for her efforts this season.
Duarte is the 28th player in Husson women's basketball history to reach 1,000 points, doing it in her last game as an Eagle.
The Senior All-Star Game will be played on March 26th at 1:00 PM at Smith's College in Massachusetts.