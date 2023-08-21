BANGOR - After nearly 35 years on the bench with Husson Men's Basketball, over the weekend head coach Warren Caruso was officially inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.
Caruso took over for Bruce McGregor in 1994 after spending five years as an assistant coach, a career that began after four years of playing and Caruso's graduation in 1989. As a head coach, Caruso has won 14 conference championships, including eight berths into the NCAA Tournament. Entering his 30th season at the helm, the former Eagle has been a huge key to his alma mater's success on the basketball court, and a huge factor in that has been simple- he just enjoys coming to work each day.
"If you enjoy what you do, you don't work a day in your life, and that's so true," Caruso says. "I've enjoyed coming to campus every day, you never know what it's going to bring, and Husson is a bit of a second family. Both my children earned a degree, and I've got three degrees from Husson. Nicole attended Husson, too, and you throw in all the basketball activities- it's just been a real marriage that's meant a lot to myself and our family."
During the past three decades, the list of accolades has grown incredibly long. He is the winningest coach in the North Atlantic Conference's history, and also top ten in all of NCAA Division III in wins as an active coach. Caruso has recruited nearly half of Husson's 1,000-point scorers, too, and he says throughout the years his career has been a 'family affair', and he can't thank his wife, Nicole, and two sons enough for their support.
"I couldn't have done it without Nicole, who has been so supportive over the years, and Luke and Nate as my children" he says. "It's been a real family affair, and there was a lot of conversations about all the moments we've shared, centered around basketball activities, accomplishments, championships that they've all been apart of one way or another."