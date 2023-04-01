BANGOR - Husson Eagles women's lacrosse defeated Maine-Farmington 15-2 on Saturday in their NAC opener.

The Eagles led 4-1 after one quarter, with freshman attack Averi Baker scoring all three of her goals in the period. They would put up two more in the second quarter to make it a 6-1 at the half.

In the second half, Husson outscored the Beavers 9-1 to secure the victory.

The leading goal scorers for Husson were Baker, freshman Laela Martinez, and sophomore Natalie Whitten. Each scored a hat trick.

Husson is now 5-3 overall on the season and will next play Thomas College at home Saturday at 3:30.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you