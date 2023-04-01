BANGOR - Husson Eagles women's lacrosse defeated Maine-Farmington 15-2 on Saturday in their NAC opener.
The Eagles led 4-1 after one quarter, with freshman attack Averi Baker scoring all three of her goals in the period. They would put up two more in the second quarter to make it a 6-1 at the half.
In the second half, Husson outscored the Beavers 9-1 to secure the victory.
The leading goal scorers for Husson were Baker, freshman Laela Martinez, and sophomore Natalie Whitten. Each scored a hat trick.
Husson is now 5-3 overall on the season and will next play Thomas College at home Saturday at 3:30.