BANGOR - Just months after Frank Pergolizzi officially stepped down as the Director of Athletics, Husson University has announced his replacement.
John Sutyak, a 1996 graduate of Scarborough High School, has been named the newest director for Eagles' athletics. He comes to Husson after spending the last few years at Ferrum College in Virginia, where he ran their athletic department since January of 2020.
In his time there, he helped to grow athletics giving by over 500 percent, he also added men's and women's track and field, and much more. And, as a Mainer himself, he says it's certainly great to be home.
"I'm from Maine, so there's not a lot of opportunities to come [to] a great school like Husson and come home," Sutyak said after his introductory press conference. "So we're driving around Scarborough, and Brunswick and Waterville the other night, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm home. I'm actually going to be home.' That's a great feeling as well."
Sutyak is taking over one of the more successful athletic departments in the area- in 2022-23, Husson won 10 conference championships, sent four teams to NCAA tournaments, had nine conference players of the year, and more. So, his plan of action?
"You don't come in and blow things up, that's for sure. You listen, you learn, and you hear how we can get better, and not make changes just to make changes," Sutyak said. "I'm not someone that needs to feel like it's the John Sutyak show, and we're going to do things just because I want to do them. I really want to know what's been working, why we've been successful, and how do we do that, tweak it, and continue to get better."