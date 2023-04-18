BANGOR - In an on-and-off rainy day for baseball, Husson split a NAC doubleheader with Thomas College on Tuesday, taking a 5-1 win in game one and a loss by the same score in game two.

The Terriers scored first with an RBI single in the top of the first, before Jackson Curtis blasted a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.

Husson would tack on four in the third to take a 5-1 lead behind a two-out, bases clearing double from Hunter Curtis. Matt Wallingford got the win on the mound, throwing five innings and striking out seven.

In the second game, the Terriers scored again in the top of the first off an RBI grounder from Cam Haynes. Keegan Cyr tied the game with a double to left in the 2nd, but it was all the offense Husson would muster in the nightcap.

They head to St. Joe's in Standish on Thursday looking to make it two wins in their last three.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you