BANGOR - In an on-and-off rainy day for baseball, Husson split a NAC doubleheader with Thomas College on Tuesday, taking a 5-1 win in game one and a loss by the same score in game two.
The Terriers scored first with an RBI single in the top of the first, before Jackson Curtis blasted a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
Husson would tack on four in the third to take a 5-1 lead behind a two-out, bases clearing double from Hunter Curtis. Matt Wallingford got the win on the mound, throwing five innings and striking out seven.
In the second game, the Terriers scored again in the top of the first off an RBI grounder from Cam Haynes. Keegan Cyr tied the game with a double to left in the 2nd, but it was all the offense Husson would muster in the nightcap.
They head to St. Joe's in Standish on Thursday looking to make it two wins in their last three.