BANGOR - It was a big weekend for Husson basketball this past Friday and Saturday, with both men's and women's basketball picking up wins over Northern Vermont-Lyndon, and on Saturday one sophomore for the men's squad broke out for a career game.

Jeremy Moronta, a sophomore guard for the Eagles, exploded for a career high 34 points on Saturday, with 23 of them in the second half. Husson trailed by 17 at the break, and Moronta was a huge reason for the victory.

He's been in a much bigger role this year after guard DJ Bussey graduated. Moronta is averaging 14.9 points per game and 7.0 rebounds, and says his goal is to simply help his team win.

"I just wanted to do anything I can to help the team win, we shouldn't have been down but it happened and we just had to fight our way back," he said. "I was reading the defense and getting to my spots, since I'm a guard they don't expect me to post up so I took advantage of that."

Moronta is part of a great Eagles' backcourt, with fellow guard Justice Kendall. The sophomore has taken a pretty big jump on the court between last season and this one. His minutes, points, rebounds- practically every major category has seen an increase, and he's one of several reasons for Husson's 10-3 conference record. Moronta says he's really focused on improving his pace, and prides himself on "doing the dirty work."

"Probably my pace, last year I used to play a little too quick, but this year I slowed down and let the game come to me," Moronta said. "I can do everything this team needs me to, I like doing the dirty work. I lot of people don't like doing that but I love doing it."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you