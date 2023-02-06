BANGOR - It was a big weekend for Husson basketball this past Friday and Saturday, with both men's and women's basketball picking up wins over Northern Vermont-Lyndon, and on Saturday one sophomore for the men's squad broke out for a career game.
Jeremy Moronta, a sophomore guard for the Eagles, exploded for a career high 34 points on Saturday, with 23 of them in the second half. Husson trailed by 17 at the break, and Moronta was a huge reason for the victory.
He's been in a much bigger role this year after guard DJ Bussey graduated. Moronta is averaging 14.9 points per game and 7.0 rebounds, and says his goal is to simply help his team win.
"I just wanted to do anything I can to help the team win, we shouldn't have been down but it happened and we just had to fight our way back," he said. "I was reading the defense and getting to my spots, since I'm a guard they don't expect me to post up so I took advantage of that."
Moronta is part of a great Eagles' backcourt, with fellow guard Justice Kendall. The sophomore has taken a pretty big jump on the court between last season and this one. His minutes, points, rebounds- practically every major category has seen an increase, and he's one of several reasons for Husson's 10-3 conference record. Moronta says he's really focused on improving his pace, and prides himself on "doing the dirty work."
"Probably my pace, last year I used to play a little too quick, but this year I slowed down and let the game come to me," Moronta said. "I can do everything this team needs me to, I like doing the dirty work. I lot of people don't like doing that but I love doing it."