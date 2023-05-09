UTICA - It took them until their final out, when a Bulla McCabe walk-off single up the middle brought home Teagan Blackie for the first run of the game and the winning run to bring Husson their fifth straight conference title, a 1-0 final over Casenovia.
One day after beating Thomas College in 8 innings, the Eagles late game heroics continued. McKenna Smith threw a complete game shutout, striking out nine and allowing just two hits on the day. Sarah Penny battled her every frame in the circle for the Wildcats, tossing seven innings and allowing just the one run.
The rally in the bottom of the seventh started with a one-out single from Teagan Blackie, and Katie Raymond followed to make it consecutive base hits. Olivia McCarty placed down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third for McCabe, who did the rest.
The Eagles will now await their location and opponent for the NCAA tournament.