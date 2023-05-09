UTICA - It took them until their final out, when a Bulla McCabe walk-off single up the middle brought home Teagan Blackie for the first run of the game and the winning run to bring Husson their fifth straight conference title, a 1-0 final over Casenovia.

One day after beating Thomas College in 8 innings, the Eagles late game heroics continued. McKenna Smith threw a complete game shutout, striking out nine and allowing just two hits on the day. Sarah Penny battled her every frame in the circle for the Wildcats, tossing seven innings and allowing just the one run.

The rally in the bottom of the seventh started with a one-out single from Teagan Blackie, and Katie Raymond followed to make it consecutive base hits. Olivia McCarty placed down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third for McCabe, who did the rest.

The Eagles will now await their location and opponent for the NCAA tournament.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

