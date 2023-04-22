BANGOR - Husson softball took home both legs of their doubleheader against Thomas College on Saturday to remain unbeaten in NAC play.

The Eagles won game one 5-0. The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when RBI singles by Katie Raymond and Kenzie Dore plus a bases-loaded walk made it 4-0 Husson. Raymond would bring home another run in the sixth. Thomas' Maddie Rock went 2-for-3 in the game.

The game's winning pitcher was Husson ace McKenna Smith. Smith pitched a complete game with five hits, no earned runs, and 16 strikeouts.

The Eagles won game two also by the score of 5-0. Like game one, it would be scoreless for a while, but the Eagles exploded for all five of their runs in the fourth inning. RBIs there came from Raymond, Dore, Emily Dunbar, and Bulla McCabe. Thomas' Kelsey Currier went 2-for-3 in the game.

Husson freshman pitcher Danielle Masterson picked up the win with a complete game of her own while striking out 10 and allowing five hits.

The Eagles are now 9-0 in NAC play and are on a 16-game winning streak. They will next face Bowdoin College in a Sunday doubleheader starting at noon.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you