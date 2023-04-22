BANGOR - Husson softball took home both legs of their doubleheader against Thomas College on Saturday to remain unbeaten in NAC play.
The Eagles won game one 5-0. The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when RBI singles by Katie Raymond and Kenzie Dore plus a bases-loaded walk made it 4-0 Husson. Raymond would bring home another run in the sixth. Thomas' Maddie Rock went 2-for-3 in the game.
The game's winning pitcher was Husson ace McKenna Smith. Smith pitched a complete game with five hits, no earned runs, and 16 strikeouts.
The Eagles won game two also by the score of 5-0. Like game one, it would be scoreless for a while, but the Eagles exploded for all five of their runs in the fourth inning. RBIs there came from Raymond, Dore, Emily Dunbar, and Bulla McCabe. Thomas' Kelsey Currier went 2-for-3 in the game.
Husson freshman pitcher Danielle Masterson picked up the win with a complete game of her own while striking out 10 and allowing five hits.
The Eagles are now 9-0 in NAC play and are on a 16-game winning streak. They will next face Bowdoin College in a Sunday doubleheader starting at noon.