BANGOR - Husson Eagles softball closed out non-conference play on a four game winning streak, most recently sweeping a Tuesday doubleheader against Saint Joseph's.
The Eagles start NAC play on the road on Friday and Saturday, playing four games against NVU-Johnson and NVU-Lyndon.
Sitting at 10-10 right now after one of the nation's toughest non-conference schedules, Husson's last few wins have really helped them find their swagger, especially their second game against Saint Joseph's where it came down to the final innings.
"I think it gave us a good confident team win," sophomore catcher Bulla McCabe says. "We didn't expect to be pushed back that hard, but it gave us a really good confidence boost that we can come back from any deficit."
"It's just trying to find our swagger again," junior infielder Kenzie Dore adds. "It's been taking a little longer this year. Florida and Virginia was really tough, so I think some of us got in our heads a bit. I think finding that confidence in each other and ourselves is really key."
If last year means anything, Husson is going to welcome the NAC part of their schedule with open arms. The Eagles went 9-1 in conference last spring en route to yet another NAC title and regional berth. This year, they feel confident they can come away with the same result if they work for it because of the depth they have across the entire roster.
"I believe showing that we can win as a team and that we have a roster of 23 really great players that at any moment can step up and get the job done," McCabe says.
"We're young, but I still think that we have a lot of depth," Dore says. "They've been getting a lot of playing time and they've been proving that they deserve to be out there no matter the position or who we're playing. I think that depth brings everything for us."