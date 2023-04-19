BANGOR - After a Teagan Blackie walk-off double in extra innings in the first game, Husson's bats rallied in the second to sweep University of Maine-Presque Isle on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles won game one 3-2 in eight innings, and game two 6-4.
In game one, UMPI took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, when Kenzie Dore reached on an infield single, scoring Jess Pomerleau after a throwing error.
The Owls and Eagles would hold each other scoreless in the sixth and seventh frames, with both pitchers throwing strong outings. McKenna Smith threw all eight innings for Husson, allowing four hits and striking out 15. Hailey Saylor also threw all eight for UMPI, allowing just one earned run in the loss.
Saylor gave the Owls the lead on an RBI double in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the frame, Jill Bisson singled in Kenzie Dore with her third hit of the day, before scoring on Blackie's double to win the game, 3-2.
In game two, UMPI also struck first, before Husson tied things at one in the bottom of the first inning. They would then score two in the second and three in the fifth, giving the Eagles a 6-1 lead with two innings remaining.
In the final two frames, UMPI would score three times, but it wasn't enough, and the Eagles would take a 6-4 victory. With both wins, Husson now extends their win streak to 14 games, and they will host Thomas College on Saturday.