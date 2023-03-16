BANGOR - Husson softball's tough non-conference schedule gets even tougher this weekend as they will face No. 2 Christopher Newport and No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan, but the Eagles welcome this challenge.
"These matchups are only gonna put us that much further ahead of our competition," senior outfielder Teagan Blackie says. "Not a lot of teams are facing the strength of schedule we're facing."
"We're very honored and excited that we get this opportunity," senior outfielder Katie Raymond adds. "I speak for a lot of people when [I say] we go into this thinking we have nothing to lose."
Husson went 6-6 during their season-opening Florida trip and showed a lot of promise, particularly from underclassmen who carried most of the weight on offense. They are blossoming under veteran leadership.
"I think it was important that we had so many returners that knew what it felt like to win a NAC Championship," Blackie says. "It definitely helps them in easing their transition."
Their transition on the diamond and into the family that is Husson softball. With their signature dugout props and in-game antics, the Eagles don't mind having a bit of fun.
"We have a shark costume, we have these random troll hats, it's just another aspect that we all love and enjoy to do," Blackie explains.
"Pulling out the props from the bag to start a rally sometimes gets us going, you know," Raymond says.
Props aside, taking advantage of momentum shifts will be key for this weekend. And Husson knows they're playing two top 10s, but they believe staying true to Eagles softball with further keep them competitive.
"Just stringing stuff together is the biggest thing," Blackie says. "Whether it be hits, fielding...I know in Florida we had a couple crazy double plays that just built the momentum. We would go into the dugout and then everybody would be hitting."
"We know we're gonna face good pitching, we know we're gonna face solid defense, we know we're gonna face tough hitters," Raymond admits. "But half of it is just playing our game and just putting everything we've learned in Florida and preseason together."