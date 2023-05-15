BANGOR - When the NCAA Division III softball tournament begins on Thursday, Husson University will be making their fifth straight appearance, taking on No. 6 Tufts in round one.
A few years ago, Husson battled Tufts in a regional hosted at O'Keefe Field in Bangor, falling 1-0 with a trip to a super regional on the line. Tufts walked off in the bottom of the seventh for the win, and that loss still stings some of the Eagles that were there for it. So, it's safe to say they're excited for a second crack at the Jumbos.
"It feels good, a little nerve wracking because we think about 2021, and how it ended in the bottom of the 7th in a way that we don't ever want it to end," said junior infielder Kenzie Dore. "But, I think we're ready to go after them, and show them that we're different and better than we were then."
"I think we're looking to get revenge from the previous years and come out on top," said senior pitcher McKenna Smith, who joined Husson the season after the Tufts loss. "We were expecting a Mass. team going in, and I think we're ready to come and get them."
Husson won the NAC title on a walk-off single in the championship game from Bulla McCabe. Now, anyone who has been around the Eagles this season knows they're a pretty unique group- the girls came into the selection show on Monday decked out in face paint, their dugout is filled with props on game day- and that loose environment plus the talent they have is what's leading them into the weekend.
"We know how to have fun, and we know how to be serious at the same time," McCabe said. "We can stay loose and focused."