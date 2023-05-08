UTICA - It took 8 innings, but Husson softball knocked off Thomas College in Utica on Monday to advance to their second consecutive NAC title game.
The Eagles fell behind 1-0, but answered back with a bases-loaded walk from Katie Raymond a few frames later.
The game would go into extras tied at one, and a Bulla McCabe sacrifice fly would be the difference maker. McKenna Smith stranded runners on second and third in the bottom of the eighth inning to claim the victory.
They play the winner of Thomas and Casenovia in Tuesday's championship game.