CANTON, NY - Husson Eagles men's lacrosse defeated SUNY Canton 12-11 in double overtime on Saturday.
After taking a 5-4 lead midway through the second quarter, the Eagles would not relinquish the lead until late in the fourth. The Kangaroos would mount a comeback after being down 11-8 with ten minutes remaining and tied it off of a Kyle Fingar goal with just over 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
The game would head to overtime where neither team could score. It was almost the case in the second overtime until Husson's Matt Boynton scored an unassisted goal with 3:22 left in the period to give the Eagles the victory.
Boynton was the Eagles' top goalscorer with four. Gunner McAllister was behind him with three.
Husson is now 5-3 overall on the year and 1-0 in conference play. They will continue their NAC schedule on Friday as they host SUNY Cobleskill at 7.