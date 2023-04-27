BANGOR - It's been a great spring for Husson Eagles football- but don't let me tell you that.
"The spring session has really been great, a lot of guys are really stepping it up," said linebacker Tucker Buzzell. "[There's] just a lot of life, a lot of energy in practice. A lot of juice, we call it."
After finding their groove to end the season last fall, and earning a bowl game, Husson hit the ground running for their spring ball- preparing for what could be a special 2023.
"I think everybody is super hungry, especially the way things went for us last year," said quarterback Nic Visser said. "We have a lot of guys that love the game, a lot of competitors, and we definitely are looking to get right back to where we left off."
"We know we've got a lot of potential, we've got a lot of skill, we've got a lot of leaders, a lot of guys who can play, and we know that. Making the bowl game last year really showed that," Buzzell said. "But we know potential doesn't mean a whole lot unless you go and get it. So we've got a sense of urgency right now that we've got to get better, and we have been getting better."
Because of that, while they wrapped up their spring session on Thursday, the Eagles are still full-steam ahead until the fall- even if they'll be doing it on their own.
"The great thing about being a part of Husson, being a part of this team, is we all stay connected throughout the summer," Buzzell said. "Whether it's through our phones, calling each other, facetiming each other, we all stay connected. It's going to be a lot of guys on their own, doing similar workouts, but a lot of guys are going to put in a lot of work this summer."
"We've got to make sure that, even though we are going home for summer, we've got to be locked in and ready to go when we come back," Visser said. "We can't really have any drag time, so it's up to us to stay on top of that stuff. That's what builds a winning season."
The Eagles are in a great spot, too. Last year, a lot of their key players were juniors, including Buzzell and Visser, just taking over the starting jobs for the first time. With a year under their belts, and a great spring, they're ready for the first day of camp on August 9.
"We had a great spring, so we know that it's going to carry over," Buzzell said. "I think all the life that we've had in practice, all the energy is going to carry over to the fall and we're going to hit the ground running."