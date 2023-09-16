ALFRED, N.Y. - Husson football defeated Alfred State 31-13 on Saturday afternoon to move to 2-1 on the year.

Husson lead 19-6 at the half after two touchdown runs by Elijah Garnett and a 64-yard touchdown pass from Nic Visser to Ja'Quan Myles. The Pioneers scored early in the second half to cut the lead to six, but a Visser rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter helped seal the deal.

Husson will next play on Saturday when they host Anna Maria at 3:30.

