BANGOR - Husson football only has a week of camp under their belt, but the wheels are already well in motion.
"You see a lot of guys for the first time in a couple of months and they're just in great shape," senior linebacker Tucker Buzzell says. "They look awesome and look like they're ready to ball."
"We're kind of just picking up where we left off," senior quarterback Nic Visser adds. "We don't really have to restart and get younger guys acclimated to what we're trying to do."
That's because of the veteran leadership returning. Visser returns for his final year after being named CCC Offensive Player of the Year and dedicating the offseason to his craft.
"Nic's from California [and] stayed here all summer," head coach Nat Clark reveals. "I think that was really valuable for him. He's got a really good spirit about him, he's genuine, and he's a great player."
The Eagles' rushing attack remains relatively the same, but there's a new corps of receivers vying for time. That internal competition is only making things better.
"I think they're doing an amazing job," Visser says. "They know there's going to be a number-one guy coming [and] it's really exciting to see. We've got a lot of dudes making plays at receiver now, rather than just one or two."
On the other side is a defense that returns most of their heavy hitters including Buzzell who led all of Division III in tackles last season.
"We've got a ton of confidence," Buzzell says. "We always say, 'to be a great defense, you've got to have trust in the people next to you.' You've got to do your 1/11th. I've got so much trust in the guys around me [and] we've got a lot of experience."
With that experience, the Eagles look to win their first conference title since 2018. While it is August and they're not making any predictions, they know what their talent and brand of ball can bring.
"We just approach each day piece-by-piece," Visser says. "With putting those pieces together, we know that's something we can achieve."
"I hope people think we're a tough football team and that they're going to get four quarters of grit and toughness," Clark says.
That grit and toughness is especially seen in the huge hoard of seniors donning the green-and-gold for one last run.
"We were talking about it all offseason. We've got a lot of young guys who are going to chip in and be ready but, for older guys, this is the last ride," Buzzell explains. "We're hanging them up after this, so we're giving it all we got."