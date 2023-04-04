BANGOR - The Husson Eagles baseball team dropped a non-conference matchup to the University of Southern Maine 10-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles fell behind 4-0 in the first inning after loading the bases with no outs, but then settled in. They wouldn't allow another run until the top of the eighth.
However, the offense couldn't muster much. In the third, they pushed across a run on a Tanner Evans single that would score Keegan Cyr.
The Huskies would notch on two more in the top of the eighth, and four in the ninth to take the 10-1 victory. Husson falls to 4-9 on the year while the Huskies improve to 5-12.