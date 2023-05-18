MEDFORD - Husson University softball dropped their first game of the NCAA Tournament to No. 6 Tufts University by a score of 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Jumbos struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They would score another in the second, and bring home four in the third to take a 6-0 lead. A solo home run from Rachel Moore made it a 7-0 Jumbo lead in the fourth inning.
Husson would get on the board in the fifth, when Tatyanna Biamby singled home Kiara McLeod to make it 7-1. The Eagles would bring home another run, when Katie Raymond singled home McKenna Smith in the very next at bat.
A Julia Gregoire pinch-hit homer in the sixth would bring the Eagles within four, 7-3, but it was the closest they would get. Two more Tufts runs in the sixth made it a 9-3 game, and they'd win by that final.
The Eagles will look to stave off elimination on Friday at 1:30 against Cabrini University.