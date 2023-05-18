MEDFORD - Husson University softball dropped their first game of the NCAA Tournament to No. 6 Tufts University by a score of 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jumbos struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They would score another in the second, and bring home four in the third to take a 6-0 lead. A solo home run from Rachel Moore made it a 7-0 Jumbo lead in the fourth inning.

Husson would get on the board in the fifth, when Tatyanna Biamby singled home Kiara McLeod to make it 7-1. The Eagles would bring home another run, when Katie Raymond singled home McKenna Smith in the very next at bat.

A Julia Gregoire pinch-hit homer in the sixth would bring the Eagles within four, 7-3, but it was the closest they would get. Two more Tufts runs in the sixth made it a 9-3 game, and they'd win by that final.

The Eagles will look to stave off elimination on Friday at 1:30 against Cabrini University.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

