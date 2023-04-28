BANGOR - The ECAC ESports Committee recently named two Husson Eagles as players of the month in their respective games: Steve Pardave in Valorant and Lance Daigle in Rainbow Six Siege.

Daigle is a captain of both the Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege teams, and says being named Player of the Month for a game he's played for years is really special.

"I'm genuinely honored when it comes to Rainbow Six," Daigle says. "It's a game I grew up with. I've been playing it for six or seven years now. Just being able to play at a competitive level with a team, especially in college, is really nice." 

Daigle also says it's an honor to be able to represent his Eagles through esports. The program wasn't there when he started at Husson, but has grown a lot over the years. This was the third year in a row that the Rainbow Six Siege team was able to make the playoffs and, while Daigle has meant a lot to the team, the program has really returned the favor.

"Everybody here is friends with everyone and I love it," Daigle says. "I could walk into the room right now and I'll know everybody there. We're a community. It's a very good place to make friends. Even if you walk into the room and you don't know anybody, just sit down next to someone and you'll have a fun time because we have people who play all sorts of games. We have a large diversity. It's just a very fun group."

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

