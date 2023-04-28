BANGOR - The ECAC ESports Committee recently named two Husson Eagles as players of the month in their respective games: Steve Pardave in Valorant and Lance Daigle in Rainbow Six Siege.
Daigle is a captain of both the Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege teams, and says being named Player of the Month for a game he's played for years is really special.
"I'm genuinely honored when it comes to Rainbow Six," Daigle says. "It's a game I grew up with. I've been playing it for six or seven years now. Just being able to play at a competitive level with a team, especially in college, is really nice."
Daigle also says it's an honor to be able to represent his Eagles through esports. The program wasn't there when he started at Husson, but has grown a lot over the years. This was the third year in a row that the Rainbow Six Siege team was able to make the playoffs and, while Daigle has meant a lot to the team, the program has really returned the favor.
"Everybody here is friends with everyone and I love it," Daigle says. "I could walk into the room right now and I'll know everybody there. We're a community. It's a very good place to make friends. Even if you walk into the room and you don't know anybody, just sit down next to someone and you'll have a fun time because we have people who play all sorts of games. We have a large diversity. It's just a very fun group."