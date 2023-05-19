NEW LONDON - Husson baseball dropped their first game of the NCAA regional round to No. 8 Wheaton on Friday morning by a score of 11-3.
The Lyons opened scoring in the second inning on a two-run single from Tommy Ambrosone. They would extend the lead to 6-0 by the sixth, with a solo home run from Timmy Wagner counting for the sixth run.
Husson would answer back, making it an 8-1 game in the seventh on a Hunter Curtis RBI. double. Curtis would knock in his second RBI of the game in the top of the ninth inning.
The Eagles will look to avoid elimination on Saturday, taking on Tufts University at 8:30 a.m.