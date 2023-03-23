BANGOR - Husson Eagles softball is starting to wrap up their non-conference schedule after what has been an up-and-down stretch to start the season.
After starting 3-3, the Eagles have lost three out of four including getting swept last weekend by Salve Regina.
Despite that, as is standard, the team is grateful for the chance to fact the competition to prepare them for NAC play. They are especially happy, however, that the team's new faces like Ellsworth's Hunter Curtis and Bangor's Keegan Cyr to gear up for the rest of their college careers.
"I think it's just great for our young guys to see the competition that we're going to be playing when we get into a regional setting or into our conference," graduate infielder Kobe Rogerson says. "It's just getting those guys used to college baseball, and they're just gonna grow."
"I've seen a lot of freshmen have that go-get-'em attitude, which I love," graduate outfielder Ethan Stoddard adds. "That's one of the big things [this season]."
The whole team will need that attitude Sunday in their doubleheader at Mitchell College, a team that is receiving national votes. It is the Eagles' toughest test thus far, but as long as they focus on what could be considered the less exciting aspects of their game, the Eagles feel they can compete.
"A big thing we've talked about all the time is just to do the little things," Rogerson says. "Just to be really good at the boring as we say, take that into a game setting, and just go from there."
"Every game is a new game," Stoddard says. "As long as we play our baseball, I fully believe that we can go out, compete, and we can beat them just like any other team."