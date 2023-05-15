BANGOR - On Friday, the NCAA Division III baseball tournament begins, and Husson baseball will head to Connecticut for their first regional.
The host of the regional is Mitchell College, and the Eagles will begin their first round with a game against Wheaton College of Massachusetts.
For the past three seasons, Husson baseball has seen it's name on the screen of the selection show, winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009 last year. However, even though it's becoming kind of a tradition with the Eagles, the excitement of finding out their first round matchup and location never leaves.
"I think it's always exciting to see the name come across, I don't care how many times you do this," said head coach Chris Morris. "It's still special every year that you get to be in this position, and we're certainly excited to go to a familiar place being that we've already played at Mitchell this year."
"It's awesome, we've done it three times, but every time you see it pop up it's exciting," said grad senior, captain and shortstop Kobe Rogerson. "It's an exciting time of year to be around campus and have all this going on."
"Even though it's not the first time we've done this, it still feels like an amazing experience," said Brett Riffe, senior captain and utility player. "It's very exciting to know where we're going, and play against great competition."
The Eagles had a very interesting NAC tournament, entering the losers bracket after falling to SUNY Cobleskill on day two. After that, they went on a tear- rattling off three straight wins, including two in a row against the Tigers to clinch the title. In order to continue that success in the regional round, they're simply sticking to the same recipe that got them there.
"Husson baseball, just doing our thing, continue winning and hitting the ball," said senior captain and outfielder Ethan Stoddard. "If we play clean defense, we'll keep ourselves in games we should be in and the rest takes care of itself."
"Husson baseball, just like Ethan said and coach [Morris] said," said Rogerson. "We have a style around here where we play hard, and hopefully get the job done."