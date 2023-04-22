BANGOR - Husson baseball swept their doubleheader Saturday against Maine-Presque Isle in what was a tale of two very different games.
In game one, the Eagles handled UMPI 11-0. RBIs came from Kobe Rogerson, Ethan Stoddard, David York, Hunter Curtis, and Keegan Cyr. Rogerson led all players in that department with three. UMPI's Garrett Chadwick and Ricky Goupille each went 2-for-3 in the affair.
Husson's Alex Smith was the game's winning pitcher with five innings pitched with six hits, four strikeouts, and no earned runs.
Game two was a thriller as Husson won 4-3 in extra innings. The Owls' Timothy Burns had one RBI in the first inning and Payton Jones had two RBIs in the third to make it 3-0 Owls. Husson's Ty Knowlton would cut the lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout.
The game was then tied in the bottom of the eighth off of a single by Tanner Evans which brought home Akira Warren and Cyr. The game would go to extra innings and Husson would walk it off in the 11th off an RBI single by David York that brought home Rogerson.
Husson's Ryan Robb was the game's winning pitched with 1.1 innings pitches, no hits, and a strikeout.
The Eagles are now 7-1 in NAC play and will wrap up their weekend series with UMPI with a Sunday doubleheader starting at 11 A.M.