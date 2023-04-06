BANGOR - Husson Eagles baseball defeated Maine-Presque Isle 6-4 on Thursday in their final game before NAC play begins.
After being up 4-0 after five, the Eagles would get outscored 4-1 in the sixth and seventh innings, making it a 5-4 game. A sacrifice fly by Keegan Cyr in the eighth gave Husson the 6-4 lead.
Tyler Michaud led the Eagles in RBIs with two and Preston Bass led the Owls with two RBIs, as well.
Husson is now 5-9 on the year and will begin conference play Saturday at 1 with a home doubleheader against Northern Vermont-Lyndon.