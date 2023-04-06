BANGOR - Husson Eagles baseball defeated Maine-Presque Isle 6-4 on Thursday in their final game before NAC play begins.

After being up 4-0 after five, the Eagles would get outscored 4-1 in the sixth and seventh innings, making it a 5-4 game. A sacrifice fly by Keegan Cyr in the eighth gave Husson the 6-4 lead.

Tyler Michaud led the Eagles in RBIs with two and Preston Bass led the Owls with two RBIs, as well.

Husson is now 5-9 on the year and will begin conference play Saturday at 1 with a home doubleheader against Northern Vermont-Lyndon. 

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

