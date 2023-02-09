BANGOR - Husson baseball is coming off their third NAC conference title in a row, and their focus on the four-peat is already at a fever pitch in February.'
"Our goal is just to win our conference," graduate outfielder Ethan Stoddard says. "[We are] making sure that everybody's on the same page and that everybody's looking to get better everyday."
"The NAC's going to be really competitive this year," head coach Chris Morris says. "There's some great programs...who have made some strides, and we're going to have to play our best baseball down the stretch."
The Eagles will really have to step their game up since losing their ace pitcher and starting catcher to graduation, but the carousel of talent has been constant year after year.
"We've always had a great tradition of...a great group of guys," graduate infielder Kobe Rogerson says. "A great group of young guys and a great mix of older guys, as well, that...show them the ropes. It's gonna be fun."
12 of the Eagles' first 15 opponents this year made NCAA regionals last year. Morris says it is a great move, even if the wins don't pile up.
"We've said this since I got here [in 2019]...we're going to play the best teams. When you do that, it's good and bad. You play really well, it's a good thing, but...good competition shows you what you need to get better at.
"And you're going to have great coaching staffs, as well...It helps me as a coach to make sure that we're getting ourselves prepared."
And with snow still on the ground, the Eagles' prep will be inside for a while. That has proven, though, to be an advantage in their fundamentals.
"I've seen it on the other side where you've been outside a lot, and you kind of forget those little things," Morris explains. "That's been a key to our success over the past couple of years...how good we've been fundamentally throughout the entire year."
As for what it will take to win yet another NAC title, they are taking it one day at a time.
"We just try and win each day," Rogerson says. "Win each day, get better each day...it's just gonna transfer over."
"Doing everything we can, playing Husson baseball," Stoddard adds. "Putting a bunt down, moving runners around, playing good defense. If we continue to do that, we'll be in the right place."