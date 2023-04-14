BANGOR - Colby Mules baseball defeated Husson 9-4 on Friday night in the first game of their weekend series.
The Mules got on the board early on and led 3-0 after the first half inning off of RBI singles by Ryan Grace and Drew Miller.
Husson answered back to make it 3-1 in the bottom of the inning with an RBI triple by graduate outfielder Ethan Stoddard which scored junior catcher Akira Warren.
The Mules then answered with three runs in the top of the second inning to make it 6-1. The lead would be stretched to 8-1 after six.
The Eagles cut the lead to 8-4 in the bottom of the eighth as Stoddard hit a hard grounder to short, and an errant throw cleared the bases, scoring Warren, Tanner Evans, and Hunter Curtis. The Mules then added one more in the top of the ninth off of a Cole Palmieri double to make it 9-4.
Grace, Miller, and Patrick McConnell each led the Mules with two RBIs. Stoddard had the lone RBI for Husson. Colby's Nicholas Thompson was the game's winning pitcher with six innings pitched, two hits, and no earned runs.
Husson is now 9-11 on the season and will look for the series win tomorrow at Colby in an afternoon doubleheader starting at 1.