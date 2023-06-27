BANGOR - After 10 years at Husson and 40+ years in college athletics, the school's athletic director Frank Pergolizzi is calling it a career.
In his decade in Bangor, Pergolizzi has overseen 56 conference championships and introduced women's golf, women's tennis, and track & field programs.
He has also brought on huge upgrades to facilities including a new weight room, a press box at Winkin Complex, and a new hitting pavilion for softball. For him to able to help with those efforts is a distinct honor.
"I'm glad I was able to help make a contribution, that I was able to be a part of those kinds of efforts on campus to make the facilities first class, and really have an impact on our students," Pergolizzi says.
And for someone who carried noteworthy class and dedication to his post, Pergolizzi says that the part he'll miss the most about his job is the people he got to help out along the way.
"The opportunity to work together with our staff and support our student athletes, those are really the two things," he says. "This job is about people at the end of the day. It's about helping kids be successful and helping coaches be successful."