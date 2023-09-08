HAMPDEN - After leading just 6-0 at halftime, Hampden Academy poured in 18 unanswered points in the second half to roll to their first win of the year, a 24-0 victory over Brewer.
Tyler Coffin brought the Broncos down to the red zone on their first drive with a long run on a sweep. He would finish the drive off with a dash to the pile-on, making it a 12-0 game.
Brewer would begin the fourth quarter on Hampden's 32-yard line, and after a huge first down conversion from Hunter Merrithew, they found themselves in the red zone with the chance to make it a one score game.
However, Brycen Scales picked off the ensuing pass and darted over 90 yards for the score, making it 18-0 Broncos.
Brewer falls to 0-2 and will host Medomak Valley next week. Hampden, now at 1-1, heads to Oceanside to play the Mariners.