BUCKSPORT - Bucksport softball won their second game in just as many days on Wednesday, a 15-5 victory over Dexter in six innings at Wardwell Field.
The Tigers struck first when Lilly Bagley roped a two-run double with the bases loaded in the top of the first. However, Bucksport responded with nine runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, and would ride that momentum to victory.
With the win, the Bucks improve to 4-0 on the season and are back in action on Saturday, hosting Central. Dexter looks to rebound, hosting Foxcroft Academy on Friday.