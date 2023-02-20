BANGOR - No. 2 Penobscot Valley allowed just two points in the second quarter, and eight in each half to roll to a 54-16 win over No. 10 Sumner on Monday evening.

The Howlers ran out to an early 6-0 lead behind threes from Ellie Austin and Kaya Loring. They would hold the Tigers to just two second quarter points, entering the half up 27-8.

They would push that lead to 33-8 in the third, before Sumner would match the Howlers' next eight points, making it 41-16.

The Howlers did not allow a field goal in the fourth quarter. They advance to the semifinals to face No. 3 Hodgdon on Thursday with a chance to get to the Class C North finals game.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you