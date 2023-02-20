BANGOR - No. 2 Penobscot Valley allowed just two points in the second quarter, and eight in each half to roll to a 54-16 win over No. 10 Sumner on Monday evening.
The Howlers ran out to an early 6-0 lead behind threes from Ellie Austin and Kaya Loring. They would hold the Tigers to just two second quarter points, entering the half up 27-8.
They would push that lead to 33-8 in the third, before Sumner would match the Howlers' next eight points, making it 41-16.
The Howlers did not allow a field goal in the fourth quarter. They advance to the semifinals to face No. 3 Hodgdon on Thursday with a chance to get to the Class C North finals game.