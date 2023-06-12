BANGOR - Tuesday's high school baseball and softball regional championship games have been postponed to Wednesday due to projected incoming rain.
The dates, times, and venues for each Northern Maine championship game are as follows:
Class A
Baseball: No. 7 Bangor vs. No. 8 Edward Little, 5 p.m. Morton Field (Cony High School)
Softball: No. 1 Oxford Hills vs. No. 3 Skowhegan, 7 p.m. Kessock Field (University of Maine)
Class B
Baseball: No. 1 Old Town vs. No. 3 Ellsworth, 6:30 p.m. Mansfield Stadium (Bangor)
Softball: No. 1 Nokomis vs. No. 2 Hermon, 3 p.m. Coffin Field (Brewer High School)
Class C
Baseball: No. 1 Mattanawcook Academy vs. No. 3 Bucksport 6 p.m. Mahaney Diamond (University of Maine)
Softball: No. 1 Bucksport vs. No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy 3:30 p.m. Kessock Field (University of Maine)
Class D
Baseball: No. 1 Katahdin vs. No. 2 Bangor Christian 3 p.m. Mansfield Stadium (Bangor)
Softball: No. 2 Penobscot Valley vs. No. 5 Machias 7 p.m. Coffin Field (Brewer High School)