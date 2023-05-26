HERMON - In Hermon, one three-sport Hawk athlete is heading to Husson in the fall, and will still be donning several uniforms with the Eagles.

Senior Lyndsee Reed, a varsity soccer, cheerleading, and softball athlete, will be trading in her blue and yellow gear for some green and gold come August. Reed will play both soccer and softball with Husson University, and so far is undecided on a major.

Reed is a 100-goal scorer in soccer, and a two time state champion with her cheerleading squad. She also won three regional titles with Hermon soccer. While sports is a big part of her decision to attend Husson, it wasn't the whole picture.

"It's a good school, and my brother goes there as well," Reed said. "The chance to continue playing sports was a big thing for me, and they gave me that opportunity."

Aside from her brother, Lyndsee will be joining a few former teammates at Husson from both sports. She also says that even during high school, it's tough to decide on a favorite sport- so that helped her decision to play both with Husson. Aside from that, she's just looking forward to making more memories as her athletics career continues.

"It's something I was interested in," Reed said on playing both sports. "Having to choose between the two was kind of hard for me, because they're sports where whatever season I am in is my favorite one. So, being able to continue is a blessing and just continuing to build friendships and relationships is fun."

Sports Director

