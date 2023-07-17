HERMON - Beginning this coming Saturday, Little League baseball players from around Maine will trek to Hermon for the 2023 state tournament, with the winner punching their ticket to the regional round of the Little League World Series.
District 3 Little League was set to host the championship this summer, and when Hermon learned of that, the board members were immediately all in on the opportunity.
Several volunteers and workers in the community are going to have their hands on deck to ready the field and the complex for the event, but when it is all said and done, an event like this is an awesome way to highlight the area.
"We're talking about hundreds of people flocking to this town in Central Maine," said Jon Smith, President of Hermon Little League. "It highlights all the vibrancy that's happening in Hermon right now, there's a lot of young families who are flocking to this town, and our Little League has grown in leaps and bounds these past three to four years."
The winner of this tournament heads down to Bristol, CT to play in the Little League World Series regional round with the chance to represent both Maine and New England in the world series.
Bangor is looking for two trips to Bristol in a row, but regardless of who represents, Maine will watch. The Little League World Series, each year, brings together baseball and non-baseball fans around the country, and Smith has an idea as to what about the game draws so many eyes each summer.
"There's a passion and an innocence mixed in there, where it's just a love of the game that is really on full display," he says. "Then you get the family-oriented feel of it, and it's just this 'Get out there and play.' And, it's in a beautiful part of the country- Little League happens everywhere, but it feels really nice here."