HERMON - Over in Hermon, Pottle Field has gotten a complete makeover, and the Hawks expect to be using the new field late into the year, too.
The Hawks got their first runs on the new turf surface this week, and they're certainly excited to get the season going.
"It's crazy, we've been talking about this for a couple years now," said senior football player Anthony "T-Bone" Addessi. "The idea got tossed around, but just being out here is something else. It's crazy to be able to come out here and know [that] this is our home and this is where we're going to play."
"I'm so excited to be out for this year," said senior Kayden Patten, also a member of Hermon football. "Especially on this new field- it'll be something to remember."
Not only will football call the turf their home- soccer, field hockey, and more will all get some use out of it.
"We're finally going to be able to have playoff games, not just for football, but for soccer and field hockey, as well," said head football coach Kyle Gallant. "In the spring, we're talking softball and baseball could come out here, plow this off, and get out earlier than a lot of people."
This week, the fall athletes all getting their first taste of the new field, and to get that kind of investment from the community is something that means a lot to all of them.
"It's just amazing, it's such a testament to the community as a whole and how they view the athletics here in Hermon," Gallant said.
For the football squad, they've been solid contenders in the region for the past few seasons, and one reason for that is simple- the energy they bring every time they step out of the locker room.
"If we come out [and] no one is screaming, no one's yelling, we're not going to win," Patten said. "It's all energy right from the locker room- walk out, lap, warm up, pregame, everything. Energy is everything."
"I think just everyone being excited. When that Friday night comes, everyone knows that all of our team is just ready to be here," Addessi said.
That energy has led them to quite a few deep playoff runs over recent years. But, most times they were set to host, the game would be played somewhere else- mostly either Hampden Academy or Husson University. Now, with the makeover at Pottle, the Hermon community will be able to come out and pack the fans to watch some playoff football on the new turf come October.
"That's hard for us, it takes the home field advantage away, and granted we've been successful during that," Gallant said. "But, just how big is it for us to be able to play late October, early November here on a beautiful field and a beautiful complex?"