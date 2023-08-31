HERMON - Hermon Hawks athletics officially cut the ribbon on their brand new turf facility at Pottle Field on Thursday night before their varsity girls soccer game against Ellsworth.
The field began construction late last fall, and was finished in time for the fall sports season. Several Hawks' athletics programs will use the turf, including football and soccer for games, and baseball and softball for early season practice.
Last election, the Hawks community voted in favor of investing 4.5 million into the full athletic complex- which will eventually include a new concession stand, a new track, and more.
"We were just talking about it, sitting on the sidelines and thinking- a year ago, did we think [we'd be] where we're sitting now, in front of a new turf field getting ready for our first home game ever on it," said athletic director Rick Sinclair. "It's just a really exciting day."
"I think it's great for the community and it's great for the school," said Barry Pottle, a long-time supporter of Hermon schools who donated $400K to the project. "It's something that we really have wanted for a long time and it's great to have it here."