BREWER - Hermon football took a big first half lead and carried that momentum through the second to take a 54-12 victory over Brewer in week one.
Leading 38-6, the Hawks forced a Brewer punt in the third quarter, and gained possession at midfield. Two long runs from Damon Kimball set up a goal-line situation, and Kimball converted for a score to make it a 44-6 game.
The Hawks look to continue their success next week, hosting Oceanside. Brewer heads to Hampden Academy looking for their first win of the season.