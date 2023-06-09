HAMPDEN - Hermon softball advanced to the Class B North semifinal game with a 27-5 win over No. 10 John Bapst on Friday afternoon.

The No. 2 Hawks took an early lead in the first inning, and built it to a 10-0 lead by the end of the second.

In the top of the third, the Crusaders came out on fire, cutting the lead in half with five runs in the inning, but the Hawks bats would not be silenced.

They will host Lawrence in the semifinals, with that game being played at 1 p.m. on the Hampden Academy turf.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

