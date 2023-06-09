HAMPDEN - Hermon softball advanced to the Class B North semifinal game with a 27-5 win over No. 10 John Bapst on Friday afternoon.
The No. 2 Hawks took an early lead in the first inning, and built it to a 10-0 lead by the end of the second.
In the top of the third, the Crusaders came out on fire, cutting the lead in half with five runs in the inning, but the Hawks bats would not be silenced.
They will host Lawrence in the semifinals, with that game being played at 1 p.m. on the Hampden Academy turf.