HAMPDEN - Hampden Academy is hot. Broncos boys basketball has won three games in a row after starting the year 5-7.
"We've really come together as a team recently," junior guard Zach McLaughlin says. "We've done a great job at bouncing back."
"The key to this run is patience on the offensive end," senior forward Landon Gabric adds. "Swinging the ball around, getting everyone involved, and just taking great looks."
"We've been moving the ball..., getting great shots, and our discipline on defense has [had] way more ball pressure," senior guard Brandon Butterfield says. "We've just been playing great."
While they aren't at the top of AA North, it is a far cry from last year where the Broncos finished 2-19, something that definitely lead to a spark this year.
"It brought a lot of energy to this team and a lot of fire," McLaughlin says. "We wanted to have a different season...I think everybody took that role."
Roles that had to be taken by a lot of youngsters. The Broncos only have three seniors on the team, but this core has maturity beyond their years.
"They've done a really good job at stepping up for the team," McLaughlin says. "They've been working hard every single day in practice. Us captains have been really leading and making sure we're holding them accountable to be the best they can be."
The Broncos are seeing ups, but they've had some downs. It's their scrappiness that has given them this surge late in the season.
"Over the past few games, we've shown a lot of toughness that a lot of other teams don't have," Gabric explains. "Coming into those games with that toughness...,composure, and that grit is going to put us aside from everyone else."
The Broncos will be 5th in the AA North tournament, but their seed or that of their opponents hardly mean a thing.
"We're disciplined, we're not afraid to play anybody, and we'll stand up to any task," Butterfield exclaims. "We're gonna shock some people."