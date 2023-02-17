HOWLAND - Penobscot Valley girls basketball is 17-1, and the No. 2 seed in the Class C North tournament.
"This is one of the best teams we've had," senior forward Holly Loring says. "We can really beat anyone."
"It's a buy-in," head coach Nate Case adds. "The girls buy into the work [and] we really work incredibly hard in practice."
That hard work has led to the Howlers outscoring their opponents by 34 points a game and allowing just 24 points a game. Their defense is one of the best in the entire state.
"Our number one thing is our defense," senior guard Kaya Loring says. "Even if we doubt it sometimes, we just always come back to it."
"It's just a lot of work to play that defense and we've almost ramped it up this year," Case says. "I don't think anyone can replicate the length to try and practice for our defense, so that's a big advantage."
The Howlers are no slouches offensively, either. They're putting up 58 points a game with pure scorers up and down the squad.
"We have three girls averaging almost 15 a game, two freshmen averaging almost 10 a game, so we're really balanced," Case points out.
"Everyone can be a threat. It's not just one person or two people," Kaya says. "The other teams never know who it's gonna be. They can't just shut one player down. That's what's so great about us."
And with the Howlers having to compete against teams like No. 1 Dexter, No. 3 Hodgdon, and No. 4 Central, they know they have to bring their A-game to win their first ever Gold Ball.
"We just have to keep working hard in practice," Holly says. "That's where we're gonna get better. Just practicing being intense, communicating, staying together, and being positive as a team."
"I know [the hard work] sucks. It really does suck sometimes, but that's what's gonna pay off," Kaya says.