WINSLOW - Winslow boys basketball is the one of the hottest teams in Maine. They're on a 12 game win streak and have locked up the No. 2 seed in B North.
"I know that we work our butts off every day during practice and it shows during the games," senior Jason Reynolds says.
"It's an experienced group. They've got a lot of continuity playing together," head coach Ken Lendlof adds. "It's been a good group in terms of leadership. The kids come ready to play everyday."
That leadership has been a major key to the Black Raiders' season. Reynolds, a forward, became the team's all-time leading scorer this year and is hard to stop on all fronts.
"He leads the state in rebounds. He's the best rebounder I've ever seen and...he shoots a little bit like Larry Bird," senior Andrew Poulin explains. "You can try to contest the shot, but he's 6'4'' so it's not really gonna work."
"He rebuilt his body into being a lot stronger this year," Lendlof says. "Most importantly, he's a high character person. He's got the work ethic, the talent, and the drive."
Poulin, a guard, is Reynolds' right hand man. While one may get more buzz, Poulin is just as much of an X-factor.
"Andrew is explosive athletically," Lendlof says. "He can get to the rim against a variety of defenses and he can finish around the rim even though he's not very big."
"I just know that he takes a lot of the offensive pressure off me and I take a lot of the offensive pressure off him," Reynolds says. "He can't be overlooked, too...I know he's one of the best players in the state himself."
When all is said and done, the Black Raiders are looking for their first state title in 20 years. To pull it off would be a special honor considering who they play for.
"It'd mean a lot to bring one home to our community, our fans, our supporters, and especially our parents," Poulin says.
"It'd mean the world to all of our teammates, the coaches, and the people of Winslow," Reynolds says. "We're all gonna be working towards the state championship and I can't wait...to see if we can bring a state championship home."