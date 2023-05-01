HAMPDEN - Hampden Broncos softball defeated Brewer 5-3 on Monday afternoon, handing the Witches their first loss of the season. 

The Broncos were up 5-0 after three innings until Brewer sophomore Jordin Williams hit a two-run home run that scored Hannah Reed. The lead would then be 5-3 in the sixth after an RBI single by freshman Jill Ford that scored Williams. 

What would keep the Broncos ahead at the end would be the pitching from junior Charlee Chute. She had multiple strikeouts with runners in scoring position in the final innings, including a game ender in the seventh to finish her complete game.

The Broncos are now 2-3 on the year and will next face Messalonskee on the road Wednesday at 4:15. The Witches, 5-1, will play MDI on the road on Saturday at noon.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you