HAMPDEN - Hampden Broncos softball defeated Brewer 5-3 on Monday afternoon, handing the Witches their first loss of the season.
The Broncos were up 5-0 after three innings until Brewer sophomore Jordin Williams hit a two-run home run that scored Hannah Reed. The lead would then be 5-3 in the sixth after an RBI single by freshman Jill Ford that scored Williams.
What would keep the Broncos ahead at the end would be the pitching from junior Charlee Chute. She had multiple strikeouts with runners in scoring position in the final innings, including a game ender in the seventh to finish her complete game.
The Broncos are now 2-3 on the year and will next face Messalonskee on the road Wednesday at 4:15. The Witches, 5-1, will play MDI on the road on Saturday at noon.