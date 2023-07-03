HAMPDEN - Hampden Riverdogs Legion baseball defeated Hermon 8-0 on Monday night to win their second game in a row.
Hampden scored their first run in the top of the first inning when Kam Hale scored on an error. They then scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull away 5-0. The Riverdogs finished the game with one run in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Hampden's Bodie Bishop was the winning pitcher with five innings pitched, two hits, and four strikeouts.
The Riverdogs will next play at the Trenton Acadians on Wednesday at 5:30. Hermon will play at Sebasticook at the same time.