HAMPDEN - One rising junior with Hampden Academy baseball and Riverdogs legion is shipping off to North Carolina next month with the chance to play for USA Baseball in the balance.
After surviving two rounds of cuts, Hampden Academy's Bodie Bishop was invited to USA Baseball's Nation Team Identification Series 16U camp representing Team Northeast.
"It's a pretty competitive sport, and a lot of athletes were eliminated up to this point," Bishop said. "I'm very excited for the competition, and I want to try my best and work 110 percent to get there."
"I think it's a great honor for him, and I think Bodie has worked very hard," said his high school and legion head coach, Jon Perry. "It's indicative of the work he's put in, not only on the baseball field but in the weight room as well."
Bishop attended a tryout earlier in the spring in Massachusetts for the National Team Identification Series. After that, he was invited to a regional round later in the summer in Pennsylvania. When he received the news this week, saying he was selected to represent the region in August, it came as a little bit of a shock to him.
"There were a lot of good kids there, very good ballplayers- I didn't like my chances, but I made it out," Bishop said. "It was a big, 'I don't know,' because there was better competition down there, but I was glad and surprised that I got the email that I was going to Carolina."
However- the news came as less of a shock to those who share the dugout and the diamond with him.
"He's really all business, he comes into the dugout, puts on his pants, goes out, throws the ball hard and gets guys out," said infielder T.J. Llarena. "I see him in the winter, he's always grinding, he's always putting in that extra step."
"He's a very humble kid, he had a terrific spring for us as a sophomore," Perry said. "He went 4-0 on the mound, he's a great worker, a really good worker, and he's a quiet leader for us. So, I'm not surprised by all his success."
The camp features a tournament against other regional teams, and takes place from Aug. 9 through the 13th at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, NC. Scouts from USA Baseball will be there evaluating the talent, and the final roster for USA's 16U team will be announced after the camp.
"it'd be absolutely crazy [if I made it], Bishop said. "It would mean a lot to me, like, the world."
However, make the cut or not, the week is a great opportunity for Bishop to learn and grow from some of the best baseball minds the country has to offer.
"Definitely [looking to] improve my game and see where I'm at based on everyone across the country, and just see what I have to work on and improve on over the next few years," Bishop said.
There is a GoFundMe page available to help with Bishop's travel expenses and can be found here.